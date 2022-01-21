Hua Hin and Cha Am set to become Thailand’s ‘Wellness Sandbox’

Hua Hin and Cha Am are set to become Thailand’s ‘Wellness Sandbox’ following backing from the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA).

On Friday (Jan 21), a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha agreed in principal to approve a proposal from the Tourism Authority of Thailand for Hua Hin and Cha Am to target to health conscious tourists.

Under the proposal, Hua Hin and Cha Am will be promoted as destinations for medical tourism, government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana told Thai language media.

The aim is for Hua Hin and Cha Am to be internationally recognised as a health and wellness destination, which officials hope will attract high spending tourists and boost the local economy.

Hua Hin and Cha Am will also be promoted as part of the Thai Riviera project to attract foreign tourists to destinations along Thailand’s south coast.

Mr Thanakorn said that the CESA had instructed TAT to propose other locations that could be promoted as areas for health and wellness.

