Hua Hin and nearby is an avian haven for bird watching enthusiasts

Don’t ever let it be said there is nothing to do in Hua Hin.

Over the past year, Hua Hin Today has covered a wide range of activities and things to see and do within a 30 minute to 1-hour drive of Hua Hin, helping to highlight the myriad ways to engage with the great outdoors and other interesting pursuits.

From camping and exploring Kaeng Krachan, Thailand’s largest national park, which is right on our doorstep, to savoring the culinary delights of Phetchaburi, which is a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, our region is brimming with adventures.

Among these, there’s one activity that might be familiar in concept, but its vibrant presence in our area is either little known or overlooked completely: bird watching.

A real hotbed for this pastime, Hua Hin and the surrounding area is a dream come true for bird watchers.

David Stacf, a local amateur bird watcher, recently shared his insights and experiences in bird watching, revealing Hua Hin as a premier destination for this tranquil hobby.

David doesn’t claim to be an expert but rather just happy to share his passion for bird watching with other people living or visiting Hua Hin.

We recently bumped into David at Fort Thannarat army camp while we were researching all the activities you can do there. The special feature about the army camp was in the November issue of Hua Hin Today and is available on our website. Check it out if you haven’t seen it already.

Anyway, on the day we met, David was bird watching (of course) and actually showed us several hornbills that live in the trees next to Tha Sadet in the army camp. It’s quite unusual to see hornbills in a location like that.

David, who has been indulging in bird watching for about six years, found his love for the hobby after retiring. “I was just hooked,” he says, recounting how his school friend, a lifelong bird watcher, introduced him to the practice in the UK. This hobby blossomed into a passion and since living in Thailand, he has connected with fellow bird enthusiasts from around the globe.

“I’ve made contacts through my love of birding and I’ve met lots of people because of it. People from all over the place, such as America, Norway, Singapore, Thailand and Switzerland. It introduces you to so many people”.

Hua Hin and its surroundings offer a plethora of spots for bird watching, according to David. Top local destinations include Kaeng Krachan, Pak Thale in Phetchaburi, Sam Roi Yot, and Fort Thanarat. These areas are must-visits for anyone interested in bird watching. For those willing to venture further, David suggests exploring Thailand’s national parks, with Khao Yai being the most popular due to its diverse bird population and location – it’s easy to reach from the northeast and central Thailand, as well as from Bangkok.

Lesser-known locations like the beaches around Hua Hin, Pranburi Forest Park, Sirindhorn Environmental Park in Cha-am, and Cha-am Forest Park are also recommended by David for early morning bird watching excursions.

The region is home to a variety of birds, including numerous species of kingfishers and egrets.

“Thailand has got something like 14 different types of Kingfishers,” David notes, highlighting the unique bird diversity in the country. He recommends the ‘Birds of Thailand’ guidebook by Uthai Treesucon and Wich’yanan Limparungpatthanakji for those interested in learning more about these birds, available at local bookshops, including the one in BluPort.

David emphasizes the importance of tools like the Merlin app for identifying birds and the E-Bird app for tracking sightings. These resources are invaluable for both novice and experienced bird watchers.

For those new to bird watching, David suggests, “get yourself a good pair of binoculars and a bird guide book and get out there.”

“And binoculars don’t have to be expensive. It’s like everything. You can spend a crazy amount of money on a pair of binoculars but you don’t need to. There’s lots of good Japanese and German binoculars. It makes all the difference if you can clearly see the bird.”

He notes that while bird watching is popular in Thailand, for some, bird photography is also a significant aspect of the hobby.

The best time for bird watching, according to David, is early in the morning. This time offers cooler temperatures and more active bird life.

“Once the sun rises, the first two hours is the best time for birding and you want to find somewhere where the birds feed. Once you do that you are likely to always see something.”

He says people travel from all over the world to come bird watching in Thailand due to the sheer variety of birds that can be seen here.

He also mentions Pak Thale in Phetchaburi as a notable spot for viewing rare birds like the Spoon-billed Sandpiper, a species with a dwindling global population.

“Actually, at Pak Thale, at certain times of the year you can see the Spoon-billed Sandpiper, which there are thought to be only a few hundred left in the world. The birds come here every winter,” David says.

David is part of various bird watching groups and often travels to meet fellow enthusiasts. He finds these groups through platforms like Facebook and highlights the expertise of local Thai birders who offer guided tours.

David shares that bird watching in Hua Hin is not just about the birds; it’s a social activity that brings people together. “You meet lots of people,” he says, “It’s the perfect social thing.”

“When we go out and look at the birds we take a picnic with us and find somewhere nice to sit or go for a nice walk. So you get the physical activity and you get the pleasure of being outdoors. And it doesn’t cost you a lot. It’s the perfect social thing. And you meet lots of people. Also the community is really helpful, always offering tips, advice and sharing knowledge.”

