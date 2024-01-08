Hua Hin and Pranburi ramp up Zika virus prevention after 30 confirmed cases

In response to a rising number of Zika virus cases, officials in Hua Hin and Pranburi are intensifying their prevention efforts.

A meeting held on January 8, 2024 aimed to discuss way to implement effective measures against the spread of the virus, throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Chaired by Dr. Wara Selawanakul, the meeting was attended by key municipal and health officials, including Mr. Jeerawat Prahomani, the Permanent Secretary of Hua Hin Municipality, Lieutenant Jalek Nounin, Deputy Permanent Secretary, and Mrs. Wariya Yuyen, Head of Disease Prevention and Control.

The Zika virus, known for being carried by the same mosquitoes that spread dengue fever and Chikungunya, poses a significant risk to pregnant women. Infection during pregnancy can lead to microcephaly, a serious birth defect affecting a baby’s brain development. From January 1, 2023, to January 2, 2024, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province reported 30 Zika cases, including three involving pregnant women. Hua Hin District accounted for 29 of these cases, with one additional case in Pranburi District.

Officials at the meeting reviewed past and ongoing measures to combat the virus. The Hua Hin Municipality has been proactive in disseminating information through various channels, including social media, mobile public relations units, and awareness campaigns, particularly targeting pregnant women. Efforts have also included community engagement and fogging operations to eliminate mosquito breeding sites in residential areas.

The Health Region 5 Office has provided mosquito repellent lotions and sprays for distribution in affected areas. Future plans include extensive fogging operations in the Smorprong and Khao Phitthak communities on January 12 and 19, 2024, starting early in the morning. Residents will be kept informed about these measures.

