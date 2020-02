Highlights of the Baan Sillapin 20th Anniversary Festival will include ‘walk-in workshops, live music performance and creative handicraft markets (Feb. 22, 23 and 29).

Visitors are welcome (free entry) from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily except Mondays. Baan Sillapin is located along the Huay Mongkol road.

For more information, call 087 047 7125, or log in to Facebook Art Village Hua Hin