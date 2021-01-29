Hua Hin back to normal starting February 1

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has just announced the easing of restrictions in the different provinces nationwide starting 1st of February 2021. As for Prachuap Khiri Khan province, the announcement is as follows:

Schools will reopen with preventive measures (temperature screening, mask wearing, social distance, etc.)

Restaurants, pubs, bars, and karaoke open until midnight.

Alcohol drinks and musical performances are allowed (dancing is prohibited).

Sauna, spa and massage parlours allowed to open with preventive measures.

Gyms and fitness centres including in buildings and condos allowed to open with preventive measures.

Boxing matches are allowed with no spectators.

Shopping centres are allowed to open until 9:00pm with preventive measures.

Seminars and conferences will be limited to 100 people (max).

Gambling of any form (cockfighting, fish-fighting, etc) in arenas or indoor is prohibited.

Meanwhile in Phetchaburi province, restaurants, pubs, bars and karaoke are allowed to open until 11:00pm.

Source: CCSA

