Hua Hin back to normal starting February 1

By
Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
-
0
1
Photo: Bangkok Post Graphics Source: CCSA

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has just announced the easing of restrictions in the different provinces nationwide starting 1st of February 2021. As for Prachuap Khiri Khan province, the announcement is as follows:

  • Schools will reopen with preventive measures (temperature screening, mask wearing, social distance, etc.)
  • Restaurants, pubs, bars, and karaoke open until midnight.
  • Alcohol drinks and musical performances are allowed (dancing is prohibited).
  • Sauna, spa and massage parlours allowed to open with preventive measures.
  • Gyms and fitness centres including in buildings and condos allowed to open with preventive measures.
  • Boxing matches are allowed with no spectators.
  • Shopping centres are allowed to open until 9:00pm with preventive measures.
  • Seminars and conferences will be limited to 100 people (max).
  • Gambling of any form (cockfighting, fish-fighting, etc) in arenas or indoor is prohibited.

Meanwhile in Phetchaburi province, restaurants, pubs, bars and karaoke are allowed to open until 11:00pm.

Source: CCSA

comments

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Previous articleVaccine registration postponed, 1st indication of delay
wp_user_avatar
Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
Born and raised in Thailand, Larry continued his studies overseas and graduated from Don Bosco College (Philippines) and later took up Arts & Music at University of Santo Tomas. Being a well-travelled individual around Asia through his musicality in the 80's, Larry decided to settle down back at his birthplace and started writing biographies and articles, quoting that: "Writing an article is like writing a song... there's an intro, an ending, but there must always be a strong 'hook' in between."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR