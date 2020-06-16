Hua Hin bar beer entrepreneurs requests mayor to consider immediate reopening

Yesterday, president of the Hua Hin Bar Beer Club Ms. Punyanuch Woranuch and representatives met with Hua Hin mayor Nopporn Wuttikul to submit a letter to allow bars and pubs to reopen immediately as the Covid-19 situation has eased and many other businesses have already reopened.

Most of the bars and pubs in Hua Hin are located in Soi Bintabaht, Soi 80 and Soi 94, which accumulates more than 300 establishments along with its approximately 1,500 employees who are now still jobless.

After being shut down for almost 3 months, both entrepreneurs and employees struggled as there is no income to pay the rent, water, electricity bills as well as their daily needs. Schools will be opening soon and there’ll be expenses such as tuition fees, books and other school supplies which would be an additional burden for many.

Ms. Punyanuch explained to the committee that the Hua Hin Bar Beer Club have set guidelines and safety health measures for their customers and will follow strict government regulations such as signing in of every guests entering the establishment, wearing of face masks, social distancing and disinfecting the place every one hour. Most importantly, every bars and pubs will close at 22:00 hrs until further announcement.

Mayor Nopporn will present the letter to the governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan province for immediate consideration.

