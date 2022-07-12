Hua Hin braces for crowds during long weekend

Hua Hin is expected to be busy during this coming holiday weekend with tourists set to descend on the town and take advantage of what for many will be a total of five days off work.

“We expect Hua Hin to be busy during the long weekend”, Mr Isara Stapanaseth, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan office told Hua Hin Today.

“Hotel occupancy rates are currently around 60 percent. However, we predict that it will rise to between 95 to 100 percent occupancy over the holiday weekend.”

Mr Isara explained that tourists visiting Hua Hin and Pranburi during a public holiday or long weekend often leave it to the last minute before booking. Some even only book accommodation on arrival.

The long weekend officially kicks off on Wednesday (July 13) through to Sunday (July 17).

For some people, particularly public sector workers, the extended holiday means a full five days off work.

The holidays are to mark important dates in the Buddhist calendar, Asanha Bucha Day (July 13) and Khao Phansa, or Buddhist Lent (July 14), while Friday (July 15) was marked as a special holiday by the Thai government, in a bid to help stimulate the economy.

However, it remains to be seen if the upcoming long weekend will be busier than the Songkran holidays in April.

The recent rise in gasoline prices and fears of a possible spike of COVID-19 could impact domestic tourism to Hua Hin.

The news comes as Tamarind Market has announced that it will also open for two additional days this week (Wednesday & Thursday) in light of it being a long weekend.

Normally the market opens on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, but instead will be open from July 13 to July 17 from 5pm.

