Hua Hin celebrates the life of Lizzy Ginsel

Hundreds of friends, family members, and well-wishers gathered at the Kassapa Monastery Temple on Wednesday, June 26, to celebrate the life of Lizzy Ginsel, a beloved figure in the Hua Hin community.

The Swiss expatriate passed away at Hua Hin Hospital on Thursday morning, June 20, at the age of 77.

The cremation ceremony for Lizzy was a vibrant affair, reflecting her colorful personality. It featured musical performances and a cabaret, with attendees encouraged to wear bright clothing and Lizzy’s signature brightly colored sunglasses.

For someone who brought such colour and joy to so many people’s lives, the cremation ceremony was a fitting tribute.

Known for her dedication to the community, Lizzy was the long-time organizer of the Multi-Cultural Community (MCC) and managed an email newsletter that kept residents informed about local events.

She played a pivotal role in securing scholarships for Dee Dee Kosin and Kwanthip Phutdee at Stamford International University, with support from the Rotary Club, Ratprachnukhoh School in Phetchaburi, and Stamford International University. These scholarships were life-changing for the recipients.

Jonathan Fairfield, editor of Hua Hin Today, expressed his condolences: “I was deeply saddened to hear of Lizzy’s passing. If you lived in Hua Hin for any length of time, you likely knew her or knew of her. I first met her through her various events in Hua Hin around 10 years ago. She always showed genuine care for everyone. Whenever we saw one another, she always took the time to ask about my daughter Kim. Lizzy also had a wonderful sense of humour. Not only was Lizzy funny and colourful, but she also dedicated much of her time to helping others. RIP Lizzy, Hua Hin has lost one of its brightest stars.”

Lizzy Ginsel moved to Hua Hin 20 years ago and was one of 11 children. Her contributions to the community have left a lasting impact, and her presence will be deeply missed.

The thoughts and sympathies of the Hua Hin Today team are with Lizzy’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Lizzy.

Images: Patrick Jacobs.

