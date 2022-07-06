Hua Hin Cha Am Golf Festival 2022 to be held in Aug & Sept

There is some good news for members of Hua Hin’s thriving golf community.

The ever popular Hua Hin Cha Am Golf Festival is set to return this August and September.

Participating golf courses include Seapine, Palm Hills Golf Club & Residence, Lake View Resort, Springfield Royal Country Club and Majestic Creek Golf Club & Resort.

The opening ceremony will be held on August 7 at Seapine Golf Course, with events then taking place every Thursday through to September 11.

The tournament is 1,500 THB with a shotgun start of 12.30pm.

