Hua Hin – Cha-Am Golf Festival 2023 tees off: 30,000 golfers expected to participate

The Hua Hin – Cha-Am Golf Festival 2023 officially got underway on Sunday (July 30) at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, marking the start of a month-long golfing extravaganza set to energize tourism and boost the local economy.

Presided over by Mr. Apichai Chattchaleomkit, Deputy Director of Products and Tourism Business for the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the opening ceremony saw a distinguished gathering of guests, including Mr. Suwit Hriyanrungreung, the President of the Prachuap Khiri Khan-Phetchaburi Provincial Golf Association; Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin; Mr. Methee Suthat Na Ayutthaya, President of the Professional Golf Association of Thailand; Ms. Wasana Sreekanchana, the President of the Hua Hin – Cha-Am Tourism Business Association; and special guest Mr. Chaow Phopattanapong, the manager of Royal Hua Hin Golf Course.

The festival offers discounted green fees throughout the entirety of August and September, making it an ideal time for golfers to experience golf in the region.

Participating courses include the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, Palm Hills Golf Club & Residence, Seapine Golf Course, Springfield Royal Country Club, Lake View Resort & Golf Club, Majestic Creek Golf Club & Resort, and Banyan Golf Club.

Highlighting the economic significance of the festival, Mr. Suwit Hriyanrungreung emphasized that the promotion of golf tourism is paramount for driving growth in the Hua Hin – Cha-Am area, and indeed all of Thailand.

Historically, golf tourism has attracted no fewer than 25 million travelers, generating hundreds of millions of Baht in revenue for the nation.

In the forthcoming festival alone, approximately 30,000 golfers are expected to participate during August and September 2023.

The first round tournament commenced on July 30th at Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, with subsequent tournaments scheduled as follows:

Saturday, August 5th, 2023, at Palm Hills Golf Resort & Country Club, Phetchaburi Province

Saturday, August 26th, 2023, at Suan Son Pradipat Golf Course, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province

Saturday, September 2nd, 2023, at Springfield Royal Country Club, Phetchaburi Province

Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at Lake View Resort & Golf Club, Phetchaburi Province

Saturday, September 30th, 2023, at Majestic Creek Golf Club, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province

The “Hua Hin – Cha-Am Golf Festival 2023” represents a unique opportunity for golf enthusiasts, whether amateur or professional, to participate in competitions and benefit from discounted green fees, while simultaneously contributing to the region’s economic growth. With a lineup of Thailand’s finest golf courses, the festival is poised to offer an unparalleled sporting experience.

