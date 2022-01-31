Hua Hin/Cha Am named among most popular destinations to celebrate the Year of the Tiger

Hua Hin and Cha Am have been named among the top destinations in Thailand for people wishing to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.

According to data from the booking site Agoda, Hua Hin and Cha Am were ranked as the fifth most popular destinations in Thailand to ring the Lunar holidays.

Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khao Yai, Phuket took the top four spots in the rankings, respectively.

Hua Hin/Cha-am (#5) and Krabi (#7) both jumped up the ranks one spot, while Pattaya (#6) and Chiang Rai (#8) went down one place each.

“Agoda’s data continues to see trends of emerging destinations across multiple markets as travelers primarily continue to stick to domestic travel and to explore their own ‘backyard,” the company said.

Elsewhere, Agoda said that its study found that big cities were in favour among tourists wishing to celebrate the start of the Year of the Tiger.

Asia wide, the data shows metropolitans and capital cities as top destination choices, including Shanghai (#1 China), Tokyo (#1 Japan), Kuala Lumpur (#1 Malaysia), Manila (#1 Philippines), Bangkok (#1 Thailand).

While in other markets, classic resort destinations are travelers’ top picks, including Bali (#1 Indonesia), Jeju Island (#1 Korea), Taichung (# Taiwan), Phu Quoc Island (#1 Vietnam).

Agoda said the results are based on booking data collected from its platform on 13 January 2022, with comparable check-in dates as first day of Lunar New Year for each respective year – 1 February 2022 and 12 February 2021 (collected on 10 January 2021).

Thailand

1. Bangkok

2. Chiang Mai

3. Khao Yai

4. Phuket

5. Hua Hin/Cha Am

6. Pattaya

7. Krabi

8. Chiang Rai

