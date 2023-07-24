Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association Celebrates 25th Anniversary

The Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association celebrated its 25th anniversary during an event held at the prestigious Dusit Thani Hua Hin Hotel in Cha-Am on July 22.

The event was attended by esteemed guests, including Hua Hin’s mayor, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, representatives from local government agencies and private sector organizations, who came together to honor this significant milestone.

Presiding over the grand opening ceremony was the Maj. Adisak Noisuwan, Vice Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan province and Ms. Wasana Srikanchana, the Association’s President, along with the committee members who ensured the event ran smoothly.

The success of the event was made possible through the generous contributions of several organizations.

Boonrod Brewery Company Limited extended its support with a sponsorship of 200,000 Baht, while Boonrod Trading Company Limited bolstered the event with 100,000 Baht, dedicated to the concert performance and beverages.

Mr. Krip Rojanastien, the CEO or Chiva-Som International Resort Hua Hin, contributed 50,000 Baht to the cause, and Hua Hin Municipality’s Mayor, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, provided 30,000 Baht in support. Many other organizations also joined hands in this collective effort to ensure the event’s resounding success.

The inception of the Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association dates back to 1992 when it was established through a collaborative effort involving various public and private sector entities.

Its formal recognition as an official association occurred on August 6, 1998, during the tenure of Mr. Thawatchai Aranyik, the Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for Phetchaburi Province.

Since its establishment, the primary objective of the association has been to synergistically promote and enhance tourism in Hua Hin and Cha-am. This concerted endeavor has resulted in elevating both areas into prominent and renowned tourist destinations for domestic and international travelers alike.

The 25th anniversary celebration served as a poignant reminder of the remarkable journey embarked upon by the association, and a testament to the enduring commitment of all those involved in elevating the region’s tourism industry to new heights.

