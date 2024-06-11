Hua Hin / Cha Am Tourism Business Association provides training for local hoteliers

The Hua Hin / Cha Am Tourism Business Association provided training on tax law and hotel-related regulations to local hotel entrepreneurs. The training session was held at the conference room of Hua Hin Grand Hotel and Plaza in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Led by Ms. Wasana Srikanchana, President of the Hua Hin Tourism Business Association, the monthly June meeting featured guest speakers who shared their expertise on critical topics affecting the hotel industry. Mr. Polkrit Puangwalaisit, the District Chief of Hua Hin, delivered a lecture titled “Hotel Laws, Support Policies, and Hotel Room Fees for Entrepreneurs.” Mr. Sarawut Limarunrak, President of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Administrative Organization, spoke on “Local Tax Collection for Hotels,” and Ms. Sawalee Ruangrong, Head of the Building Control Division of Hua Hin Municipality, discussed “New Hotel Construction Regulations for 2024 and Modifications to Building Plans.”

Over 100 members and hotel entrepreneurs attended the session.

Ms. Wasana said that the meeting was organized to equip our members with essential knowledge on various subjects, thanks to our esteemed guest speakers. She also provided a summary of the association’s recent activities, expressed gratitude to sponsors, and highlighted the successful hosting of the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Thai Regional Tourism Business Associations.

Ms. Wasana also announced the upcoming “9/9 Walk-Run to Release Crabs and Enjoy the Sea Breeze at Takiab,” encouraging members to participate in the planning and execution of the event.

The association remains committed to supporting local hotel businesses by ensuring they are well-informed and compliant with the latest regulations and policies.

