Hua Hin cinemas allowed to reopen, without popcorn

Cinemas in Prachuap Khiri Khan have been given permission to reopen, but moviegoers will not be able to eat popcorn and can not sit in groups.

Provincial governor Phallop Singhaseni announced on Friday (May 28) that while Hua Hin cinemas can open, strict social distancing measures must be in place and food and drink is not permitted in order to try and reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.

According to the governor, the cinema must be cleaned and disinfected frequently and staff must be screened before they start their shift.

Staff must also wear face masks and gloves at all times and reduce contact with customers, such as using a tray when handling money. Electronic payments should be encouraged over using cash.

Couples are allowed to sit together but groups can not, as a distance of two seats must be kept between customers to maintain social distancing.

Everyone must follow the DMHTT protocls (D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, and T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.)

The news regarding the re-opening of cinemas is the the latest relexaction of preventative measures in the province.

Earlier this month, the governor gave the green light for public swimming pools and water parks to also reopen.

The rules concerning swimming pools state that water must have a chlorine content not less than 2 PPM at all times and that the usable area of the pool is not less than 150 sqm per person.

Gyms and fitness centres remain closed.

