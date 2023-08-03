Hua Hin Coffee Fest 2023: Hua Hin’s first ever coffee festival to take place Aug 10-13

If you’re a coffee lover (and let’s face it, who isn’t?) this one’s for you.

From August 10th to 13th, the Hua Hin Coffee Fest 2023 promises to be a haven for coffee lovers, bringing together a unique blend of great coffee, fun and entertainment.

This inaugural event, the first of its kind in Hua Hin, is set to welcome visitors with a range of activities designed to celebrate the love of coffee.

Whether you’re a connoisseur or simply appreciate a good cup of Joe, this festival guarantees something special for everyone.

One of the highlights of the event is the “Drip Yenn Championship Thailand 2023,” a cold drip competition scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, August 12th-13th, 2023. Witness the excitement as participants vie for the coveted title of Thailand’s first-ever cold drip champion.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to judge and crown the winner, adding an interactive element to the competition.

Moreover, the event boasts a collection of booths from various shops and coffee houses in Hua Hin and nearby provinces.

Attendees can indulge in the offerings of renowned coffee shops and roasters from across Thailand.

Notable names such as CAFFA and Jason Roaster will be present, providing visitors with a delightful array of cocoa, tea, bakery items, coffee equipment, and souvenirs.

For those looking to explore a diverse range of coffee flavors, local farmers will be on hand, offering their specialty coffee processes to sample and savor.

For those eager to expand their coffee knowledge, the festival offers a range of activities and workshops facilitated by champion baristas and industry celebrities.

Engage in coffee seminars conducted by experienced teachers and enthusiasts in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, allowing visitors to deepen their understanding of the coffee world.

The venue for this exciting event is none other than the Plik Vivek Cafe.

Coffee enthusiasts can find all the necessary details and follow event updates on the official Facebook page.

Event Location: Plik Vivek Cafe

Map: https://goo.gl/maps/oBAQs3hTcPTNDSFE6

For more information and updates on the details of the event, contact:

Phone: 063 551 6244

