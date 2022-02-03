Hua Hin continues with vaccination drive in bid to meet govt target

Hua Hin will continue with its vaccination drive in a bid to vaccinate 80 percent of the local population, officials have said.

Despite the fact Hua Hin is one of Thailand’s designated tourism areas, the city remains just shy of the government target regarding vaccination rates.

On Wednesday (Feb 3), Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul, along with Dr. Chittarat Techawutthiphon, director of Hua Hin Hospital, and Mr. Saichon Sriphanomwan, Hua Hin District Public Health Director held a press conference to say that the vaccination roll out will be expedited in the coming weeks to provide jabs in order to meet government targets.

Dr. Chittarat reported that while 90 percent of people living within Hua Hin municipal area had received a first vaccine dose, only 75 percent had received a second dose, just short of the 80 percent government target.

Meanwhile, 25 percent of the people in Hua Hin district had received a booster or third vaccine jab.

In order to increase vaccination rates, health officials are to set up weekly vaccination centres at Hua Hin Hospital, Bluport Hua Hin, Hua Hin Chaloem Phrakiat Red Cross Station, Nab Khehat Public Health Center, Takiab Health Center, and Khao Tao Sub-district Health Promoting Hospital.

People will be able to register for vaccines, while walk-in vaccinations will also be available.

