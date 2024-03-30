Hua Hin discusses ways to combat drought season water shortage

In response to the looming water shortage during the hot season, officials at Hua Hin Municipality met on Friday (Mar 29) to discuss ways on maintaining an adequate water supply.

The meeting was aimed at addressing the possible water shortage which is anticipated from April to June.

Presided over by Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, the session included Deputy Mayor Mr. Atichat Chaisri, Ms. Madee Raksa, Acting Director of the Municipal Engineering Department, Mr. Nopadol Meeprawat, Head of Service and Maintenance of the Waterworks Department, and other pertinent officers. They were joined by Mr. Nareseth Srongthong, Director of the Irrigation Office No. 14, Deputy Director Mr. Pairoj Techacharoenroj, and additional officials.

One of the main solutions discussed involved leveraging raw water from the Phetchaburi Dam, a strategy made possible by the completion of a 1000 mm HDPE pipeline in 2023.

This infrastructure facilitates the transfer of raw water from the dam to the Damnoen Kasem reservoir, directly benefiting the Hua Hin municipality’s water supply system.

In addition, plans were outlined to utilize water from the Pranburi Dam, aiming to boost the efficiency and volume of municipal water production in Hua Hin.

This measure is expected to ensure a steady and sufficient water supply for the residents of the Hua Hin area during the critical dry season months.

