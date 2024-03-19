Hua Hin expat Martin Harrison honored with British Empire Medal for decades of voluntary service

Dedicated volunteer and Hua Hin based expat, Martin Harrison, has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year’s Honor in recognition of his commitment to voluntary service spanning over 40 years.

The British Empire Medal (BEM) is a British and Commonwealth award for meritorious civil service worthy of recognition by the Crown.

Martin, has for the past 42 years, most of his adult life, been involved in a range of voluntary organisations, providing different services, support and helping raise funds for a varied and wide breadth of the community.

This commitment has been in addition to being fully employed in non-related organisations.

Martin made significant contributions to various worthy causes and organizations, demonstrating a life dedicated to community service and helping others.

Martin explained how he received the award for the collective volunteering efforts he has carried out throughout his life.

He was first made aware about the award back in November 2023 when he received an official letter from the Cabinet Office informing him that he was being considered for the award.

“The letter was quite long and it detailed lots of things you can and can not do, such as tell anyone about it! So I was absolutely sworn to secrecy and couldn’t discuss it with anyone until the official announcement, which was on December 30,” Martin explained.

Martin’s journey of volunteering began in 1974 and has encompassed a wide range of roles, including leadership positions within the Air Training Corps and the Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve, where he was instrumental in mentoring young adults and preparing them for successful futures.

His efforts with the Royal British Legion as a Poppy Appeal Collector and Secretary have been pivotal in raising funds for ex-service personnel and their families, showcasing his dedication to remembering and supporting those who have served.

In addition to his military-related volunteer work, Martin has played significant roles in community events and initiatives, such as serving as the Secretary for the Royal Leamington Spa Carnival Committee and the Bedworth Armistice Day Parade. His commitment extended into local government, where he served as an elected councillor on the Warwick District Council, influencing positive changes and developments within the community.

During the recent pandemic, Martin volunteered as an NHS Volunteer Responder and a St. John Volunteer Vaccinator, contributing to the national effort against COVID-19.

In Thailand, up until recently he was a member of the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin where he has supported numerous projects aimed at improving the lives of those in the local and broader Thai community.

“My main role at the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin has been either secretary or executive secretary and have helped to keep the website updated, among other tasks. While I was not responsible for the projects directly, I would help out wherever I could,” Martin explained.

Also in Thailand, he continued as a Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal organiser raising funds for the charity, helping both UK and Thai ex-service personnel.

Martin shared his initial reaction to receiving the BEM, describing it as a moment of immense pride.

“When I initially found out I had received the award, my first reaction was one of emotion. I was really quite emotional because I’m a great monarchist anyway so being honored with this award is an incredibly proud moment.”

He emphasized the sense of fulfillment volunteering has brought him, particularly in shaping the lives of young individuals and contributing to the welfare of service communities.

Reflecting on his extensive experience, Martin offered advice to those considering volunteering, stressing the importance of commitment.

“To volunteer, I think you’ve got to have a certain personality type or background,” Martin said.

“If you are going to volunteer, you should really commit to it. I think that’s crucial.”

Martin’s life both in the UK and Thailand, enriched by his volunteer work, exemplifies a genuine commitment to service, community, and making a difference in the lives of others.

His receipt of the British Empire Medal is not only a personal honor but a recognition of the collective value and impact of volunteerism.

comments