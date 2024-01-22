Hua Hin eyed as a prime destination from Thailand’s first seaplane terminal in Phuket

The Airports of Thailand (AOT) has announced the construction of the country’s inaugural seaplane terminal at Phuket Airport.

The innovative project, slated to launch next year, aims to enhance Phuket Airport’s capacity and introduce a new era of passenger transport.

The seaplane services will connect key tourist destinations, including Phuket, Samui, Pattaya, and notably, Hua Hin, offering a significant reduction in travel time and increased convenience for travelers.

The introduction of Thailand’s first water aerodrome, or Seaplane Terminal, at HKT is part of the plan. This facility is expected to offer tourists an alternative travel mode and help reduce congestion at the airport. Wisanu noted that the location of HKT, near the sea, makes it an ideal site for a seaplane terminal, akin to those in Vancouver, Canada, and the Maldives.

The investment for this project is projected to be modest, with a relatively short construction timeline focusing on a building and docking facilities for water landings. AOT has been instructed to expedite the process, aiming for operational readiness within one to two years.

Mr. Keerati Kijmanawat, CEO of AOT, mentioned that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report is currently being prepared for the development of the water aerodrome at Phuket Airport. It is expected that the tendering and construction processes will begin by early 2028. AOT is confident in the high demand for seaplane travel among tourists at HKT, with private operators already expressing interest in initiating seaplane operations.

Seaplanes are recognized globally for their versatility in taking off and landing on water and conventional runways. They are particularly popular in maritime and island tourism due to their speed advantage over traditional boats, offering a promising alternative for promoting maritime tourism. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is currently fast-tracking the establishment of regulations and standards related to water aerodromes, involving discussions with relevant government agencies to ensure compliance with legal requirements.

With Hua Hin being considered as one of the prime destinations for flights from this pioneering seaplane terminal, this development marks a significant step forward in enhancing Thailand’s tourism infrastructure and connectivity.

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Wisanu Prasartthong-Osoth, Chairman of the AOT, disclosed plans for two additional airports under AOT’s supervision. These include the second Chiang Mai Airport in Lamphun Province and the second Phuket Airport in Phang Nga Province. These projects, currently in the feasibility and investment valuation stage, aim to bolster economic growth and meet the escalating demands of tourism travel. The results of these studies are expected by 2027, before being presented to the Ministry of Transport and the Cabinet for approval.

Wisanu emphasized the need for expansion at Phuket Airport (HKT), particularly its international terminal, which frequently experiences high passenger density. The airport is gearing up for Phase 2 of its development, which includes constructing a new international terminal at an estimated cost of 12 billion baht. This expansion is anticipated to double the airport’s capacity for international passengers, from 6 million to 12 million annually. The bidding for this project is projected to commence by the end of 2027.

