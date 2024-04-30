Hua Hin Fire Station set for renovation while preserving historic charm

The Hua Hin Fire Station is slated for a major renovation, city officials announced. The project aims to not only improve the building’s functionality but also maintain its historical charm.

On April 29, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, along with Deputy Mayor Ms. Busaba Choksuchart, Municipal Clerk Mr. Jeerawat Phraamani, and other municipal officials, conducted an on-site evaluation to finalize plans for the refurbishment.

The team focused on the architectural and structural aspects necessary to enhance the building’s role in disaster prevention and mitigation.

The structure, notable for its robust wooden construction, will undergo renovations that preserve its original framework. Authorities plan to update the deteriorating exteriors and landscapes to boost both aesthetic appeal and stability.

The renovation will respect the building’s unique architectural character said Mayor Wutthikul.

The goal is to not only enhance its functional capacity for disaster management but also to consider its potential as a cultural asset.

The renovated building could potentially serve a dual purpose, acting both as an operational fire station and a historical site, attracting tourists interested in Hua Hin’s heritage.

Before it was a fire station, the building was Hua Hin’s municipal office.

Officials expect the renovation to contribute positively to the community, also turning the fire station into a landmark.

