Hua Hin Food Fest 2024 to take place August 2-4

The “Hua Hin Food Fest 2024” is set to return from August 2-4 at Queen’s Park (Suan Luang) 19 Rai, featuring a variety of dishes from 5-star hotels and local cuisine.

Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Office, announced the event after a meeting with the Hua Hin Municipality, Hua Hin/Cha-am Tourism Business Association, Hua Hin Cultural Council, Cha-am/Hua Hin Chefs Club, private sector agencies, and hotel representatives at the Hua Hin Municipality Office.

The festival will include food and beverage stalls from 5-star hotels, vegetable and fruit carving competitions, cooking competitions, booth decoration contests, food plating decoration contests, cooking skill competitions, and photo check-in points. Visitors can also participate in drink-mixing activities and explore Hua Hin local food zones. Various stage entertainment activities will also be featured. On the opening day, guest chefs from various hotels will prepare and distribute the signature dish “Hua Hin Railway Fried Rice” to attendees.

Mr. Archawan stated that the Hua Hin Food Fest 2024 aims to boost tourism in the area during the rainy season, showcasing Hua Hin as a gastronomic destination. The TAT Prachuap Office will highlight hard-to-find local Hua Hin dishes, signature dishes from local restaurants, and special-priced menus from participating hotels. The event is free for the public and tourists.

The Hua Hin Food Fest 2024 promises a rich culinary experience, presenting both high-end and local flavors to visitors.

