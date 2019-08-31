HUA HIN FOOD FESTIVAL 2019 (Last 2 days)

The annual Hua Hin Food Festival 2019 will be held from August 30 – September 1, 2019 at the well-known plaza of Queens Park in Soi 19. This yearly festival attracts and provides visitors with special dishes prepared by chefs from more than 40 restaurants and hotels around Hua Hin and Cha-Am with reasonable prices not exceeding 300 Baht.

There will also be numerous entertainments by various local artists and special shows including bartender competition, floral competition, ice carving, food cooking contest and the making of Thailand’s longest pizza measuring at 63 feet (19 meters) in length and 60 cm in width.

