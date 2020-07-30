“Hua Hin Food Festival 2020” – first major event in welcoming the new reopening

Mr Prayong Chanteng, Hua Hin District-Chief Officer, Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul and Ms Wasana Srikanchana, president of Hua Hin & Cha-Am Tourism Business Association, and TAT Prachuap jointly announced the “Hua Hin Food Festival 2020” which will be held from August 7 – 8 at the beach front of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas, Hua Hin.

This annual event will be participated by more than 30 hotel entrepreneurs and restaurant operators around Hua Hin, Cha-Am and Pranburi. And this year, each participant will be preparing their best dishes to offer to local visitors and foreigners with prices ranging from 99 – 300 baht.

A variety of fresh seafood, barbecues, authentic Thai cuisines and other world-famous dishes will be prepared by skillful chefs. Special shows and entertainment will add highlight to the event as well.

This will be Hua Hin’s first major event of the year after the pandemic crisis as the nation enters its ‘Phase 6’ of easing the restrictions. As it has been every year, it is expected that many Thais & expats in Hua Hin, Cha-Am, Pranburi as well as visitors from other provinces will be at the festival.

Ms Wassana said that Air Asia will also fly in local tourists from Chiang Mai and Udon Thani on 7th August to visit Hua Hin as well as the festival. She is confident that “Hua Hin Food Festival 2020” will definitely be a success and would earn visitor’s confidence in the local tourism industry once again.

