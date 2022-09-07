Hua Hin Food Festival 2022 to be held Sept 30 – Oct 1

Foodies, mark your calendars for the return of the ever popular Hua Hin Food Festival.

This year’s event will be held at Hua Don Beach in Khao Takiab between Sept 30 – Oct 1, in the same location as the firework festival which was held in July.

Visitors to the Hua Hin Food Festival 2022 can look forward to a flavourful mix of Hua Hin’s tastiest food from scores of renowned food sellers, serving up everything from tasty street bites to the best menus from top hotels and famous local restaurants.

On Tuesday (Sept 6) a meeting to announce the holding of the festival was held at the Hua Hin Room, Hua Hin Grand Hotel and Plaza.

In attendance was Ms. Busaba Choksuchart, deputy mayor of Hua Hin, along with Mr Isara Stapanaseth, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan office, and representatives from the Nee Krung Company, Cha-am Hua Hin Chef Club, Hua Hin-Cha-Am Tourism Business Association, Women’s Club Hua Hin, and other local entrepreneurs.

The festival will be used to help promote tourism in the area and stimulate the local economy.

This year sees the festival return following a hiatus in 2021 due to COVID-19.

The last time the festival took place was in 2020, where it was held on the beach in front of the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas.

Prior to that, for several years the festival was held at Queen’s Park, in the area more commonly known as 19 Rai.

comments