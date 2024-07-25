Hua Hin Food Festival 2024 to be featured on national TV

The upcoming Hua Hin Food Festival 2024 will be highlighted on Channel 3’s popular programme, “Women Powerfully Awesome.”

The episode, set to air on 1 August, was recorded on 24 July with the participation of key municipal figures.

Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, Ms. Bussaba Choksuchart, Head of Operations Ms. Khwanruen Suphon, and Senior Administrative Officer in the Tourism Support Division, Petty Officer First Class Kasemsak Pad-aud, represented Hua Hin during the recording. The event took place on the 12th floor of the Maleenon Building in Bangkok, with the primary goal of promoting the Hua Hin Food Festival, scheduled from 2 to 4 August at Queen Sirikit 19 Rai Park.

The show is hosted by Ms. Punyawi (Por) Sukkulworarat, Ms. Apisara (Dao) Nutayakul, Ms. Supaporn (Boom) Wongthuitong, Ms. Napapa (Pat) Tantrakul, and Master Akkaranan (Nong Racing) Wororotcharoendech. This particular episode will also feature members of the Cha-am-Hua Hin Chef Association, led by Chief Advisor Mr. Nopadol Nuchcharoen, along with other notable guests.

The Hua Hin Food Festival 2024 is a collaborative effort organised by Hua Hin Municipality, the Hua Hin/Cha-am Tourism Business Association, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, the Hua Hin District Cultural Council, the Cha-am – Hua Hin Chef Association, the Hua Hin Women’s Club, the Lions Club of Hua Hin, and the Rotary Club of Hua Hin. The festival aims to boost tourism and stimulate the local economy during Hua Hin’s low season.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to attend the festival to enjoy a wide array of culinary delights and support local businesses.

The Hua Hin Food Festival 2024 will be held from August 2-4, 2024, at the Queen Sirikit 19 Rai Park (seaside).

