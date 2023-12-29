Hua Hin gets tough on alcohol sales during New Year festival

Hua Hin District is implementing stringent controls on alcohol sales in a bid to ensure public safety during the New Year festivities.

On December 28, 2023, an operation led by Mr. Jenwit Phalitsak, the Public Health Officer of Hua Hin District, was launched, involving key officials from various departments.

The team, including Mr. Montri Manichpong, District Chief Clerk, Mr. Witya Promyotha, Excise Department Officer, along with local police officers, pharmacy staff from Hua Hin Hospital, and members of the Public Health and Legal Division of Hua Hin Municipality, conducted thorough inspections.

The campaign focused on educating and advising business owners, including those of shops, restaurants, hotels, and pharmacies, as well as personnel at transportation stations, government offices, and the general public.

The decision for such stringent measures stems from alarming statistics reported during the previous year’s New Year festival (December 29, 2022 – January 4, 2023), where some 96% of road accidents and fatalities in the district were said to have involved alcohol.

With a notable surge in road traffic and accidents during the festival season, the district authorities have emphasized the prohibition of alcohol sales to individuals under 20 years of age.

Additionally, in cases where underage drivers are involved in accidents with blood alcohol levels exceeding legal limits, investigations will be conducted to prosecute vendors who sold alcohol to these minors.

The measures also extend to forbidding the sale of alcohol to visibly intoxicated individuals and enforcing specific time frames for alcohol sales. The district is also actively campaigning against promotional sales, advertising of alcoholic beverages, and enforcing smoking bans in designated areas.

During this recent operation, 85 establishments in the Hua Hin District were inspected. The majority demonstrated cooperation, aligning with the district’s commitment to ensuring a safer and more responsible celebration environment during the New Year festival.

