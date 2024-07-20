Hua Hin goes to war on invasive fish: 50 kilos of black chin tilapia caught in one day

Thailand is currently battling an outbreak of black chin tilapia, an invasive species that poses a threat to local fish.

The invasive fish, known for its rapid breeding and resilience to environmental conditions, preys on smaller fish and fish eggs, disrupting the local aquatic ecosystem. Originating from Samut Songkhram province, the outbreak has now spread to Bangkok and several provinces including Prachuap Khiri Khan.

On Friday (July 19) the Fisheries Department of Prachuap Khiri Khan, led by Acting Fisheries Officer Lt. Somnuek Prommasorn, organised a local initiative to catch black chin tilapia in Khlong Ban Takiab, Hua Hin.

The operation took place along the royal irrigation canal, extending from the railway bridge to Khao Krailart Temple Canal and Khlong Takiab.

Starting at 10:30 AM, local residents and fishermen employed various methods, including cast nets, scissors traps, and small boats, to catch the invasive fish species. Approximately 50 kilograms of black chin tilapia were caught during the operation. The captured fish were subsequently salted and sun-dried to produce salted fish and one-day dried fish.

Lt. Somnuek stated that the initiative was prompted by reports of black chin tilapia in Khlong Ban Takiab, similar to those previously found in Khlong Bang Saphan. The Fisheries Department is seeking further cooperation from local communities for initial catching and elimination efforts.

Future plans include providing equipment to local residents and fishermen to facilitate the capture of black chin tilapia. Additionally, the Fisheries Department intends to purchase the caught fish to incentivise the eradication of this species.

A local fisherman from Khlong Takiab reported that black chin tilapia had migrated from the royal irrigation canal and Khlong Takiab to the Gulf of Thailand, reaching as far as Singto Island. He noted that while fishing with nets, he found dozens of kilograms of these fish entangled in his nets.

In terms of eradication methods, the Fisheries Department recommends using “tea seed cake” in small, confined areas such as narrow canals or ponds. This method has proven effective for shrimp farmers and is expected to yield positive results in controlling the black chin tilapia population.

The black chin tilapia, originating from Samut Songkhram province, has become a significant threat to local aquaculture due to its rapid breeding and resilience.

Efforts to control the population are expected to take three years, involving genetic modification to produce infertile offspring, according to the Department of Fisheries.

comments