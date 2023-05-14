Hua Hin Hash House Harriers make their mark with 500th hash celebration

Hua Hin Hash House Harriers recently celebrated a milestone in the group’s history, as they completed their 500th hash.

The event, which spanned over three days, drew participants from all over the region, including Malaysia, Koh Samui, Bangkok, and Pattaya.

The 500th Hash celebration, which was organised by Peter Tann (nicknamed Tinks) and Dennis Fish (Ding-a-ling) kicked off with a street walk around central Hua Hin, starting at Cheers Bar on Soi 94. The walk was a chance for participants to explore the city’s streets and landmarks, with a few surprises thrown in along the way.

The main event was held on Saturday, Feb 25, at the King’s Project of Huai Sai Reservoir, where participants completed a double 8 course, with some participants covering a maximum distance of up to 8.6 kilometres.

In the evening, 109 diners celebrated the occasion with a buffet at the Thipurai City Hotel. The dinner was a chance for participants to unwind and socialize, with plenty of food, drinks, and good fun to keep everyone entertained.

The final event on Sunday (Feb 26) saw a group of hardy souls, unperturbed by their hangovers head to the ferry pier in Khao Takiab to take part in the ‘Post 500th Celebration Run’ event.

The Hash House Harriers (HHH) is a global phenomenon, with chapters around the world. It is a social running and walking club, with members of all abilities coming together to follow a course marked with flour, chalk, or other material, ending with a social gathering or “on-on” party.

For those unfamiliar with hashing, the basic premise is to have a “hare” lay a trail of flour or chalk, which the “hounds” then follow. Along the way, there are various checkpoints, where the runners can stop for a drink, a rest, and some socializing before continuing on the trail.

Hashing is often described as a mixture of running, socializing, and drinking, and it has become a hugely popular pastime around the world, with thousands of hash clubs and millions of hashers taking part in events every year.

The origins of the HHH can be traced back to 1938, when a group of British expatriates in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, started the club as a way to shake off their hangovers on Monday mornings. They named the club after the Selangor Club, which they affectionately called the “Hash House” due to its bland food.

The HHH was dormant during World War II but revived in 1947 by another British expatriate, A.S. Gispert, who expanded the club to include locals and non-British members. Today, the HHH is a truly international club, with chapters in over 2000 cities worldwide, each with its own unique culture and traditions.

The Hua Hin Hash House Harriers (H2H3), a mixed hash, was founded on 8th July 2000 by Tom and May Crowley.

Beginning with a half dozen runners and walkers, it met just monthly until 2002 by which time it had about 25 regular attendees and began running twice a month.

Sometime in 2005 one of the walkers demanded that the group change the name of the H2H3 to the Hua Hin / Cha Am Hash House Harriers because she came from Cha Am.

Refusing to give up their good name it was suggested that she form a Cha Am Hash which she did a week later.

With the H2H3 running twice monthly on Saturdays, the Cha Am Hash began running on the alternate Saturdays with the identical membership of the H2H3, so that now the H2H3 runs each Saturday but identifies itself with an alias twice a month.

One of the notable things about the Hua Hin Hash House Harriers is the diverse range of members who take part in the events. The club attracts runners and walkers of all ages, from the very young to the very old. In fact, the youngest member to have gone on a hash was just two weeks old, while the oldest member is an impressive 87 years old.

Today, hashing has become more than just a running club; it’s a way of life for many Hashers. It’s a chance to explore new places, meet new people, and experience new things in Hua Hin and the surrounding areas.

The Hua Hin Hash House Harriers’ 500th hash is a testament to the enduring appeal of the HHH, and the spirit of adventure and friendship that it embodies.

For more information about the Hua Hin Hash House Harriers, visit: facebook.com/H2H3CAH3

