Hua Hin Health Park now open

The innovative new Hua Hin Health Park opened today (Dec 4) as part of its soft opening.

The multipurpose health facility is conveniently located near the Hua Hin International School and Black Mountain Golf Course.

Designed to be a one-stop destination for various needs, Hua Hin Health Park is unique in its offering of both health services and retail outlets. The Health Park will house a satellite clinic of Be Well Medical Center, which opens in addition to their facility at Banyan Residences.

Meanwhile, the Hua Hin Health Park will be the new permanent home of the Spine Clinic.

The Health Park will also welcome Daddy Deli, which offer a café-style restaurant open from early morning.

The facility is also set to welcome the Junior Asian Golf Academy.

The grand opening of the Health Park will take place on Dec 19.

