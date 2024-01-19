Hua Hin Health Park officially opens, offering comprehensive primary healthcare services in Hin Lek Fai

In a significant boost for healthcare in Hua Hin, the Hua Hin Health Park held its official opening ceremony on January 19, 2024.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin, who expressed his congratulations and participated in the inaugural event. Joining the mayor were prominent figures including Mr. Cheep Suksee, a member of the municipal council, along with representatives from the Hua Hin/Cha-am Tourism Business Association and the Hua Hin Lions Club.

Located in the heart of Hin Lek Fai, near the renowned Black Mountain, Hua Hin Health Park stands as a unique one-stop destination for health services. The facility combines the convenience of a variety of healthcare services from BeWell Medical Centre and Spine Clinic, with popular food outlet Daddy Deli.

One of the key highlights of the Health Park is the satellite clinic of Be Well Medical Center, complementing their existing facility at BelVida Estates, Hua Hin. Be Well is renowned for serving Thai and expatriate members, along with numerous other patients in the Hua Hin area. The new location at Hua Hin Health Park features a daily General Practitioner Family Doctor, ensuring continuous accessibility to primary healthcare services. The array of services offered includes:

Comprehensive General Practice Care

House Calls

Pharmacy and Laboratory Services

Care for Children and the Elderly

Chronic Disease Management

Health Checks and Preventive Medicine

Another integral part of the Health Park is the Spine Clinic, a trusted name in chiropractic and osteopathic treatments in Hua Hin since 2019. The clinic focuses on providing effective treatments for acute and chronic pain management. The Spine Clinic offers:

Chiropractic services for spinal adjustment, improving bone, muscle, and joint function.

Physiotherapy, including TENS, ultrasound, rehabilitation, and stretching for enhanced mobility and balance.

Cupping and Acupuncture for muscle recovery, improved sleep, energy, and balance.

Osteopathy for gentle spinal adjustment, restoring joint function and stability.

Moreover, Hua Hin Health Park further boosts the local community by including Daddy Deli, a café-style restaurant open from early morning. The Deli complements the healthcare services by providing a relaxed atmosphere where visitors can enjoy a coffee and great food. The Deli also offers an assortment of products ranging from cold cuts and cheeses to bread and desserts.

With its comprehensive range of services, the Hua Hin Health Park is poised to become a pivotal hub for health and well-being, particularly for those living in the Hin Lek Fai area of Hua Hin.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/efzHRmZnXDKLsmLi9

