Hua Hin Heroes Golf Charity Cup presented by Orchid Palm Homes raises 1.3 million THB

The inaugural Hua Hin Heroes Golf Charity Cup presented by Orchid Palm Homes has raised 1.3 million THB for the Ban Wang Khoi school in Thap Thai, Hua Hin.

The tournament, which was sponsored by Hua Hin Health Park and Misthos Group, saw over 150 players take part and was held at the Pineapple Valley Hua Hin Golf Club on Saturday, 3 February.

The day’s golf was followed by an evening event, which was attended by a further 100 people and included excellent entertainment and top notch food and wine.

The evening’s festivities featured live music performances from Rebecca May Band, the Kim & Barry Jazz Duo, and a special set by DJ James Clark, as well as a saxophonist.

The evening also featured an auction and raffle which helped to raise significant proceeds to this worthy cause.

Up for grabs in the auction included a luxurious BVLGARI OCTO Men’s Watch valued at over THB 240,000, a stay at Six Senses Krabey Island in Cambodia worth THB 90,000, an enticing golf trip to The Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club in Hong Kong, a 3 night luxury villa stay in Bali courtesy of Secluded Bali Villas and a 3 night luxury villa stay in Phuket courtesy of Simon Yates.

Hua Hin Heroes was founded by a diverse team of three Hua Hin entrepreneurs: Adam Clark, President of Hua Hin Heroes Foundation and Owner of Hua Hin Health Park, Henrik Fagersson, Vice-President of Hua Hin Heroes Foundation, Osteopath D.O, Owner & Founder of Spine Clinic and Ploypailin Sakdaphetsiri (Ploy), Co-Founder of Hua Hin Heroes Foundation, Owner of Wine Bubble and Berry Club & Wholesale.

They have been supported by Kantee Isareenuruk, Attorney at Law, Managing Director at Libothai Law Firm Co., Ltd., Khun Nueng, Director & Accountant at Intassakul Co., Ltd., and Amarita Thatdee, Attorney at Law and Patrik Wagner, both at 360 Consulting Co., Ltd.

Speaking after the event, the foundation’s president, Adam Clark, paid special thanks to all the event’s sponsors and supporters.

Adam also gave some background on why Hua Hin Heroes was founded: “There were two or three of us that decided to launch a charity golf day and as the plans progressed, we had more and more support from the local community.”

“We then realized we were likely going to raise a large sum of money and then fell on our shoulders the responsibility of ensuring that capital and money was distributed to the right causes and to the right foundations and charities,” Adam added.

Adam explained how in the early days of Hua Hin Heroes the team tried to find areas of the community that did not have adequate support.

They then came to the conclusion that a single event might not generate the levels of support required.

After being offered help and expertise from volunteers, lawyers, accountants, IT specialists, marketing specialists, architects and more, they then realised they had a solid team which could really make a difference.

“And it was at that point we kind of realized we had a team, we had a team of heroes so we made the decision to actually set Hua Hin Heroes up as a charitable foundation ourselves,” Adam said.

The plan is for Hua Hin Heroes to commit to organising fundraising events and other charitable endeavors for the next 10 to 15 years.

Hua Hin Heroes Vice President Henrik Fagersson said the event had been one year in the making and emphasised the support from the community in Hua Hin had helped to make the event a success.

“We are very happy. The amount of support we have in the society has been amazing and the response has been overwhelming,” Henrik said.

“The number of people that were supporting the golf tournament was 152 players and we had another 100 people in the evening. We actually had a waiting list for this day, which is unbelievable. This is the first year we’re having it. This year it will continue for many years in the future, but we will do changes, updates every year,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ploy Sakdaphetsiri said: “I can not wait to see the students at Ban Wang Khoi school smile and wave at us when we go there.”

A meeting is scheduled to take place to establish how exactly the money raised will be used to improve the school and the lives of the students.

Following the incredible success of the Hua Hin Heroes Golf Charity Cup, the Heroes have wasted no time announcing next year’s event.

The 2025 Hua Hin Heroes Golf Charity Cup will be held at Pineapple Valley Hua Hin Golf Club on 8 February.

