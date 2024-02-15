Hua Hin holds clinic to help people with informal debts

Hua Hin has held a clinic aimed at addressing financial hardships as a result of having informal debts.

On February 15, 2024, at the Market Village Hua Hin shopping center in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Mr. Polkrit Puangwalaisin, the District Chief, led the inauguration of the Hua Hin Debt Clinic Market.

This event attracted the participation of leaders from government departments, state agencies, the private sector, banks, financial institutions, as well as civil servants and officials from relevant agencies.

The objective was to support citizens struggling with informal debts by ensuring justice in accordance with the law, in line with government initiatives aimed at freeing people from the burdens of such debts.

This effort provides easier access to professional and formal financial services, thereby enhancing the citizens’ quality of life.

Mr. Polkrit Puangwalaisin noted that there were more than 400 registrations from Hua Hin residents, with 16 cases already resolved, involving debts totaling more than 3 million baht.

The district has brought together various stakeholders, including the Hua Hin Police Station, Nong Plub Police Station, the Mediation Committee, and several banks and financial institutions like the Government Savings Bank, Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, Siam Commercial Bank, Krung Thai Bank, Money on Wheels, and Money Chaiyo.

These entities are working together to help debtors who have been burdened by interest rates exceeding legal limits. This groundbreaking event is the first of its kind and will continue on a weekly basis.

