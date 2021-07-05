Hua Hin Hospital postpones some COVID-19 jabs in early July

Hua Hin Hospital has announced that some COVID-19 jabs due to take place in early July have now been postponed.

Citing delays in vaccine deliveries, a notice posted on the hospital’s official Facebook page confirmed the postponement.

The postponement concerns people who registered for the vaccines who booked vaccine appointments using the Mor Prom application.

Those whose vaccines have been postponed will be contacted by the hospital to arrange a new appointment.

Another updated posted on Monday (July 5) stated that more vaccine appointments due to be take place on the July 6 & 7 had also been postponed after the hospital did not receive enough vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, foreigners in Hua Hin are urged to follow the Hua Hin Hospital Facebook page for the latest information regarding vaccinations in Hua Hin

