Hua Hin Hospital warns of poor air quality in region

Hua Hin Hospital has issued a warning to residents and visitors about deteriorating air quality in the Hua Hin district, as of Thursday, February 15, 2024.

In an announcement made on its Facebook page, the hospital shared concerning data about the current levels of air pollution.

According to the report, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Hua Hin has reached a worrying level of 196 as of 8:00 AM, nearly double the threshold of what is considered safe. Health standards suggest that AQI values should ideally not exceed 100 to avoid adverse health effects.

Moreover, the concentration of PM2.5 particles, which are small enough to penetrate deep into the respiratory tract and enter the bloodstream, has been measured at 73.6 micrograms per cubic meter. This figure far surpasses the standard safe limit of 37.5 micrograms per cubic meter, indicating a significant risk to public health.

The hospital’s report highlights a continuous upward trend in pollution levels and strongly advises the public to take precautionary measures. Residents and visitors are urged to wear masks that are capable of filtering out dust particles to protect themselves from the poor air quality.

This alert comes at a time when air quality issues are increasingly becoming a concern in various parts of Thailand, prompting local and national authorities to seek solutions. The public is encouraged to stay informed about the air quality levels through reliable sources and to take all necessary precautions to safeguard their health during this period of elevated pollution.

Thailand’s Air Quality Index (AQI) system, like those of many countries, is designed to inform the public about the quality of the air and its potential health impacts. The Pollution Control Department (PCD) of Thailand uses an AQI scale that categorizes air quality levels to communicate potential health impacts. As of my last update in April 2023, here’s a general outline of the AQI categories used in Thailand, which might be slightly different from those used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA):

Good (0-50 AQI) : Air quality is considered satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.

: Air quality is considered satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk. Moderate (51-100 AQI) : Air quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants, there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

: Air quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants, there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution. Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (101-200 AQI) : Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is unlikely to be affected.

: Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is unlikely to be affected. Unhealthy (201-300 AQI) : Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

: Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Very Unhealthy (301-400 AQI) : Health alert: everyone may experience more serious health effects.

: Health alert: everyone may experience more serious health effects. Hazardous (401-500 AQI): Health warnings of emergency conditions. The entire population is more likely to be affected.

It’s important to note that the specific pollutants measured and the breakpoints for each category can vary from one country’s AQI system to another. In Thailand, the AQI is calculated based on the concentrations of several major air pollutants, including particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), ground-level ozone (O3), carbon monoxide (CO), sulfur dioxide (SO2), and nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

For the most current information and specific details about the AQI categories and their health implications according to the Thai government, it’s best to consult the official website of Thailand’s Pollution Control Department or other relevant government resources.

comments