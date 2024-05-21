Hua Hin hosts annual TFOPTA meeting and signs MOU for UNESCO Creative Cities Network

Hua Hin played host to the annual general meeting of the Tourism Federation of the Thai Regions (TFOPTA) on Monday (May 20), at the Hua Hin Grand Hotel and Plaza.

The meeting included the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at exploring Hua Hin’s potential for joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

The signing ceremony saw the participation of several key figures, including Lieutenant Anake Nurak, President of TFOPTA; Mr. Chamnan Srisawat, President of the Tourism Council of Thailand; Dr. Apithep Sae Khow, Acting President of Stamford International University; Associate Professor Dr. Udomwit Chaisakulkiat, President of Rajamangala University of Technology; Dr. Pornchanit Kaewnat, Vice President of International Affairs and Customer Relations at Suan Dusit University, Hua Hin Campus; Ms. Patcharee Sombattaveekul, Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Tourism and Sports Officer; Ms. Bussaba Choksuchat, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin; Ms. Wasana Srikanchana, President of the Hua Hin-Cha Am Tourism Business Association; and Mr. Noppadon Nutcharoen, Chief Advisor of the Hua Hin-Cha Am Chefs Club.

The MOU signing was witnessed by Mr. Akkarawit Thephasit, Director of the Central Region, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, Director of the TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan Office.

The conference featured a panel discussion on “The Direction of Tourism for 2024-2025,” bringing together representatives from the Hua Hin-Cha Am Tourism Business Association, government agencies, and educational institutions.

Panelists included Lieutenant Anake Nurak, Mr. Chamnan Srisawat, Ms. Watcharee Churaksa, Assistant Director of the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Public Organization); Mr. Bandit Deema, Assistant Director of Office 12, Customer Development, Community Organizations Development Institute; and Ms. Patcharee Sombattaveekul.

The TFOPTA meeting, scheduled from May 20-22, also featured activities promoting local tourism attractions and regional connectivity. The event, hosted by the Hua Hin-Cha Am Tourism Business Association, welcomed over 500 members from 125 associations nationwide.

Later on Monday, the Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Mr. Somkid Chanthamaruk, presided over a gala dinner held at Siam Venezia Hua Hin in Cha Am.

The dinner, organized by Ms. Wasana Srikanchana and her committee, featured a parade with carnival boats inspired by Venice, Italy, and attendees dressed in colorful Venetian attire.

The event also included booths from various organizations showcasing local products and those from across Thailand.

The event, hosted by venue owner Ms. Suthassa Laohongkiat, included a red carpet walk and photo opportunities.

In his welcoming remarks, Governor Somkid Chanthamaruk rang a bell to signal the start of the festivities, officially welcoming attendees to the conference and their visit to Hua Hin and Cha Am.

