Hua Hin immigration closed, alcohol ban in place during upcoming holidays

Immigration offices nationwide will be closed for the upcoming Thai holidays, which will take place on May 13 and May 16.

May 13 (Friday) is the holiday for the Royal Ploughing Ceremony Day, while May 16 (Monday) is the substitute day for Visakha Bucha Day, which is on Sunday May 15.

For foreigners in Hua Hin this means the immigration office located in Thap Thai, as well as the office located in the basement of the BluPort shopping mall, will be closed for four days from Friday to Monday inclusive.

Expats who need to submit their 90 day report during the holiday are reminded they can complete the report up to 14 days before the due date and up to 7 days after without being subject to any fines.

🔴 Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox 📨 ➡️ SUBSCRIBE

Foreigners who need to apply for or renew their visas or extensions of stay should also not be subject to overstay penalties. However, they should report to immigration in Hua Hin on the first available day, which is next Tuesday (May 17).

The holiday will also see most government offices and public sector organisations closed, which as well as immigration includes the likes of Provincial Land Office, Provincial Water Authority, Labour Department and Land Transport Office.

Bank branches are also likely to be closed, while some branches located in shopping malls may remain open.

All police stations, including Tourist Police stations, will remain open.

In addition, May 15 will also see the sale of alcohol prohibited throughout Thailand by law.

Alcohol sales will be banned in bars, restaurants, hotels, supermarkets and convenience stores, the only exception being the duty free stores located at airports.

🔴 Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox 📨 ➡️ SUBSCRIBE

comments