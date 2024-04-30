Hua Hin immigration closures, alcohol ban in place during May holidays

Immigration offices nationwide, including in Hua Hin and Cha-am, will be closed in May for upcoming Thai holidays.

Immigration will be closed on:

Monday May 6 (Substitution day for Coronation Day which takes place on May 4)

Friday May 10 (Substitution day for Royal Ploughing Day which takes place on May 12)

Wednesday May 22 (Closed for Visakha Bucha Day)

For foreigners in Hua Hin this means the immigration office located in Thap Thai, as well as the office located in the basement of the BluPort shopping mall, will be closed during the aforementioned days.

Expats who need to submit their 90 day report during the holiday are reminded they can complete the report up to 14 days before the due date and up to 7 days after without being subject to any fines.

Foreigners who need to apply for or renew their visas or extensions of stay should also not be subject to overstay penalties.

The holidays will also see most government offices and public sector organisations closed, which as well as immigration includes the likes of Provincial Land Office, Provincial Water Authority, Labour Department and Land Transport Office.

Bank branches are also likely to be closed, while some branches located in shopping malls may remain open.

All police stations, including Tourist Police stations, will remain open.

In addition, May 22 (Visakha Bucha Day) will also see the sale of alcohol prohibited throughout Thailand by law.

Alcohol sales will be banned in bars, restaurants, hotels, supermarkets and convenience stores, the only exception being the duty free stores located at airports.

