Hua Hin International Jazz Festival 2022 to be held Dec 2 & 3

The Hua Hin International Jazz Festival 2022 will take place on Dec 2 & 3, the event organisers have announced.

The two day event, which returns following a hiatus due to the pandemic, will be held at Suan Son Pradipat Beach.

The event will feature two stages, with organisers promising “more Jazz than ever”, according to a post made on the event’s official Facebook page late on Saturday (Oct 22).

As well as music, food and other activities are also planned.

The news comes as there had been some uncertainty on whether the jazz festival would take place this year.

In August, the event organisers posted on Facebook about what they said were obstacles in planning this year’s event and wrote about their determination to see the festival take place.

The location at Suan Son Pradipat Beach is a change of the festival’s previous location on Hua Hin beach in front of the Centara Hotel.

In the post on Facebook, the event organisers said more details about the event will be released soon.

