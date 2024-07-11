Hua Hin launches “Dementia Cafe” to support dementia sufferers and their families

Hua Hin Municipality has officially launched the “Dementia Cafe” project, designed to support individuals with dementia and their families.

The initiative was formally opened by Deputy Mayor Atichat Chaisri, with other key officials including Municipal Council Member Cheep Suksri, Senior Professional Nurse and Acting Director of the Medical Division Rossukon Lueansak, Director of the Social Welfare Division Orawan Saensomboon, Director of the Public Health and Environment Division Theeraphan Jadphon, and Udom Sreemahachota, an executive at Baan Talay Dao Resort, in attendance.

The project aims to strengthen relationships between dementia sufferers and their families through engaging activities in a coffee shop setting. Held from July 8-10 at Baan Talay Dao Resort, the training included 29 elderly participants and various officials. Assistant Professor Dr. Natthaphat Sarobol from Thammasat University’s Faculty of Social Work served as the resource person, providing valuable insights and knowledge to the attendees.

The “Dementia Cafe” concept, inspired by a similar initiative in Japan, involves using a coffee shop or other suitable venues for activities such as counseling, conversation, and the exchange of knowledge and feelings. This environment significantly benefits dementia sufferers by offering a familiar and comforting setting for social interaction and support.

Hua Hin Municipality has adapted this model to create a unique format tailored to the local community’s needs. The activities not only engage elderly individuals with dementia but also allow caregivers to better understand their challenges and needs. Additionally, the program includes stress-relief activities for caregivers.

