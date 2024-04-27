Hua Hin launches dengue fever prevention program

Hua Hin Municipality has started a new training workshop aimed at educating residents on effective dengue fever prevention. The event, held on April 25th, was presided over by Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, in the Golf View community.

During the opening ceremony, Ms. Tanee Worawan Buapeng, President of the Golf View Community, provided a report on the project’s goals and the planned activities. The workshop saw the participation of municipal officials including Ms. Pailin Kongpan, Deputy Mayor; Mr. Amorn Patthong and Mr. Nat Yungworakul, Municipal Council Members; Mr. Jeerawat Phramani, Municipal Secretary; Ms. Rosukon Leuansak, Acting Director of the Medical Department; and Ms. Orarin Fueangfoo, Head of Community Development in the Social Welfare Department.

This initiative is an effort by the Golf View Community Committee, designed to provide residents with crucial knowledge about dengue fever. The program emphasizes the importance of eliminating breeding sites for Aedes mosquitoes, which transmit the disease. Moreover, it fosters community cooperation to preempt outbreaks and manage the situation effectively to avoid severe epidemics.

The training program is supported financially by the Hua Hin Municipal Government’s health insurance fund for the fiscal year 2024. Additionally, speakers from Hua Hin Hospital have contributed their expertise to enhance the community’s understanding and response capabilities regarding dengue fever.

comments