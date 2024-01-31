Hua Hin launches Health Massage Leader Training Program aimed at boosting local wellness services

A new training program has been launched in Hua Hin aimed at boosting the town’s health and wellness offerings for residents and visitors.

The Health Massage Leader Development Training Program got underway on January 30, 2024, aims to enhance the skills of massage therapists, focusing on health promotion and disease prevention.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Hua Hin Mayor Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul.

The program is an initiative of the “Hua Hin Enchanted Land” Community Learning Center, which aims to provide its leaders with comprehensive training in basic self-administered relaxation massage techniques. This initiative aligns with the Hua Hin Municipality’s policy to promote health and wellness among its residents and visitors.

The training featured lectures from esteemed speakers such as Ms. Manirat Sombat Aree, an expert in traditional Thai medicine from Hua Hin Hospital, and Ms. Nuchmai Prommetta, a public health community service officer. They shared their expertise on topics like herbal compresses, blending traditional Thai medical knowledge with modern health practices.

Fifty members of the learning center participated in this inaugural session, held at the City Beach Resort. The program’s curriculum is designed to empower local massage therapists with the skills and knowledge necessary to offer enhanced wellness experiences.

The initiative is not just a stride towards improving health services but also a step in solidifying Hua Hin’s reputation as a destination focused on well-being and happiness.

comments