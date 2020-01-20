Hua Hin Makes Traditional Merit

Locals joined together to make merit and offering alms to ninety nine monks on New Year’s Day at Dechanuchit Road, in the town center.

Thanon Pornpipas, Hua Hin sheriff along with Nopporn Wuttikul, Hua Hin mayor and the head of government departments attended the event and offered alms to the monks from various temples in the Hua Hin Municipality area.

During the speech, Hua Hin sheriff and the mayor wishes luck, good health and Godspeed to everyone who attended the event.

The monks poured holy water to those who were present at the ceremony whilst the people brought in food, water and offerings to the monks.

Hua Hin Municipality organizes this yearly activity for the public in welcoming the New Year on every 1st of January whilst most of the Thais joined in together to pray in temples on the eve of December 31.

Offering alms to the monks is considered as one of the most significant aspect in the Buddhist tradition. Monks hold alms-bowls to place food or other alms from the people doing offering in the morning of a Buddha day.

Alms and food offered to the monks consists mainly rice, fruits, dried food and sometimes flowers believing that the merit will bring them good fortune and prosperity to their family in return.

WRITER: Larry Cadiz

