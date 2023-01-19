Hua Hin Marathon 2023 – everything you need to know

Hua Hin Marathon 2023 is set to take place on May 14 2023.

The event, which returns after being canceled due to the pandemic and then being abruptly moved to Cha Am in 2022, will see up to 5,000 runners take to the streets of Hua Hin.

Runners can choose to compete in one of four distances:

Marathon, 42.195km, 3am start

Half Marathon, 21km, 5am

Mini Marathon, 10.5km, 5.30am

Fun Run, 5km, 5.45am

Each race starts and finishes at Wat Khao Krailas in Khao Takiab.

For the full marathon, runners will continue to near True Arena, then along Petchkasem Road to Hua Hin Airport before taking a u-turn and continuing towards Rajabhakti park, where they will run along the beach before crossing the finish line at Wat Khao Krailas.

The other races include u-turns at different locations along the route, with the u-turn for the 10.5km race near the beach at Seapines, and the u-turn for the 21km race being past the My Way Hotel, not far from the Government Savings Bank.

The Hua Hin Marathon is being organised by the Preserve Hua Hin Club under the royal patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Chiva Som and Hua Hin Municipality.

Part of the money raised from this year’s event will be donated to an environmental fund that supports the restoration of local mangroves.

How to register for the Hua Hin Marathon 2023

Registration for the Hua Hin Marathon 2023 is available in English on the event’s website: https://www.runlah.com/events/huahin2023

The registration fee for each is as follows:

Marathon, 42.195km, (1,200 THB application fee)

Half Marathon, 21km, (900 THB)

Mini Marathon, 10.5km, (700 THB)

Fun Run, 5km, 5.45am, (500 THB)

Everyone running in the race will receive a t-shirt and medal, while trophies will be given to the winners and runners up overall and across each age category.

Official Hua Hin Marathon Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/huahinmarathon

comments