Hua Hin Marathon 2024: Registration opens Jan 1, 2024, here’s how to register

Registration for the Hua Hin Marathon 2024 opens at 10am on Jan 1, 2024. Here’s all you need to know about the event and how to register.

The Hua Hin Marathon 2024 will take place on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The start and finish point for the race is Wat Khao Krai Lat, Nong Kae, Hua Hin.

Kick off the New Year with an exhilarating experience – sign up now! Register here: Hua Hin Marathon 2024 Registration.

Hua Hin Marathon 2024 – 4th Edition

Equipment Collection Day: Saturday, May 11, 2024 (09:00 AM – 06:00 PM)

Race Day: Sunday, May 12, 2024 (02:00 AM – 11:00 AM)

Location: Wat Khao Krai Lat, Nong Kae, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan

Google Maps Link: Find us on Google Maps

🏆 Awards & Categories

Competing for the Royal Trophy granted by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn

Marathon: 1 Male and 1 Female Overall Winner

Age Group Prizes in 4 Categories for both Men and Women: 18-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+ years

🏃 Race Distances & Details

Marathon (42.195 km)

Start: 03:00 AM; Cut Off: 10:00 AM (7 hours)

Features: Chip timing, Finisher shirt

Registration Fee: Early Bird 1,150 THB, Regular 1,200 THB

Half Marathon (21 km)

Start: 05:00 AM; Cut Off: 08:30 AM (3.5 hours)

Features: Chip timing

Registration Fee: Early Bird 850 THB, Regular 900 THB

Age Groups: 5 for both Men and Women: 16-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+ years

Mini Marathon (10.5 km)

Start: 05:30 AM; Cut Off: 08:00 AM (2.5 hours)

Features: Chip timing

Registration Fee: Early Bird 650 THB, Regular 700 THB

Age Groups: 6 for both Men and Women: Under 15, 16-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+ years

Fun Run (5 km – Walk-Run for Health)

Start: 05:45 AM; Cut Off: 08:00 AM (2.15 hours)

Non-competitive, no prizes

Registration Fee: Early Bird 450 THB, Regular 500 THB

🌟 Organized by Preserve Hua Hin

📞 Contact: 0845645305 / 0968020908

🔗 Line ID: @yimyokyairun

For more information and updates:

Official Event Page

Facebook: Hua Hin Marathon

comments