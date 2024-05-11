Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa achieves exclusive “Best of the Best” award from Tripadvisor

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa, the five-star resort on Thailand’s glittering gulf coast, is delighted to announce that it has been named as one of the top 10 hotels and resorts in Thailand and received a prestigious “Best of the Best” award from Tripadvisor 2024, the world’s leading travel review site.

In the latest Travelers’ Choice Awards, Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa achieved a perfect “five bubble” rating on Tripadvisor’s global site, from more than 3,500 reviews. This quality and consistency of ratings placed it as the 10th best place to stay in Thailand!

The “Best of the Best” title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel. It is only awarded to hotels that receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of eight million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone.

“We are delighted and deeply honored to receive the ‘Best of the Best’ award from Tripadvisor and to be recognized as one of Thailand’s finest hotels. The fact that Tripadvisor’s awards are based on genuine feedback from our guests makes it even more satisfying, and reflects how our resort is committed to providing exceptional stays. This is a wonderful reflection of our team, who work tirelessly every day to create outstanding guest experiences. Kudos to all our associates!” said Martin Wuethrich, General Manager, Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa.

The “Best of the Best” award is the latest in a series of important accolades for Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa. Last year, it was named as one of the “World’s Most Beautiful Hotels” by Prix Versailles, the prestigious World Architecture and Design Awards, and also achieved a Gold Award in the 14th Thailand Tourism Awards.

comments