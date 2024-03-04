Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa collaborates with Bourbon Street for the second Blues on the Beach

Get ready for an evening of soulful tunes and culinary excellence this March, as Blues on the Beach returns to Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa! For the first time, this captivating evening will be staged in collaboration with Bourbon Street, the acclaimed Bangkok restaurant which has been delighting guests with its highly authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine since 1986.

Mark your calendars for March 23, 2024, from 6pm onwards – as the sun sets over Hua Hin Beach and casts an ethereal orange and pink glow across the sky. In this enchanting ambiance, come and kick off your shoes and let the beachside vibe wash over you, as you sip cool drinks and our talented band performs live blues music.

Within this enchanting atmosphere, Bourbon Street’s talented chefs will be on hand to craft a series of their most famous signature dishes, such as shrimp & crabmeat gumbo, succulent suckling pig, spare ribs, and Creole-style pork and red beans, accompanied with a fresh selection of seafood on ice, a live barbecue, and delightful desserts.

Established in 1986 by Doug Harrison, Bourbon Street transports diners’ senses to the lively streets of New Orleans with its upbeat atmosphere and authentic cuisine from America’s Deep South with a distinctive Thai twist, presented in the beating heart of Bangkok.

Tickets for the “Blues on the Beach x Bourbon Street BBQ Dinner Buffet” are priced at just THB 1,899++ per person. Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of culinary excellence and live entertainment!

To reserve your table for this special event at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa, please call 032 904 666 or email huahinrestaurants@marriott.com.

Or connect with us via these channels:

Website www.huahinmarriott.com

Facebook www.facebook.com/Huahinmarriott

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/huahinmarriott

Line @huahinmarriott

