Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa Powers Up Sustainable Travel with New EV Charging Station

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa is powering up for a sustainable future with the installation of a new Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station in its parking area, which can now be used by hotel guests and local residents alike.

Commencing operations on April 5, 2024, this cutting-edge facility has been installed in partnership with PTT Oil and Retail Business PCL (OR), and becomes the first quick EV charging station outside a PTT fuel station located in the heart of Hua Hin city. Equipped with three charging connectors – two DC CCS COMBOs (120 kW) and one AC Type 1 (22 kW) – this station can accommodate various EV models. For compatible models, the charging duration can be as quick as 40 minutes. Each charging plug comes with a generous five-meter-long cable, ensuring ease-of-use for all drivers.

This milestone marks a significant step forward in Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. Through a partnership with OR, the hotel is striving to promote renewable energy and reduce its carbon footprint. This initiative complements a series of eco-conscious measures already in place, including the elimination of plastic bottles and straws, a transition to LED lighting, water recycling for the resort’s gardens and the installation of solar panels.

“We are thrilled to introduce this state-of-the-art EV charging station to our guests and the local community,” said Martin Wuethrich, General Manager at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa. “As part of Marriott International’s ‘Serve 360’ campaign, sustainability lies at the core of our operations. Our collaboration with OR is a testament to our shared dedication to making a positive impact on the environment and supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.”

In 2022, Marriott International signed an agreement with OR to roll EV charging stations at its hotels and resorts all across Thailand, as part of its 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Goals. By embracing innovative solutions and fostering partnerships, Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa remains steadfast in its mission to create lasting, positive change within the community and beyond.

For more information about Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.huahinmarriott.com or call +66 (0) 32 904 666 or email huahin.reservations@marriott.com

