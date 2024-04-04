Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa to Stage Exhilarating Songkran Celebrations

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa, the five-star resort on Thailand’s glittering gulf coast, is inviting guests to celebrate Thai New Year in style this April with a series of joyous Songkran activities and experiences that blend world-class cuisine, cultural traditions and uplifting activities in a stunning seafront setting.

The festivities begin at dawn on April 13 (7am), as hotel guests are given the chance to partake in a meaningful alms-giving ceremony with Buddhist monks on Hua Hin Beach. This time-honored tradition symbolizes the generosity and community spirit of Songkran, setting the tone for a day of heartfelt celebrations.

Later that morning, guests are invited to join a celebratory Songkran parade around the resort. From 10:30am, associates adorned in traditional Thai outfits and colorful Songkran shirts will carry Miss Songkran and an image of Buddha through the resort on palanquins. Guests can watch the procession and soak up the vibrant ambiance of the garden lawn, with splashing water fun and games until 12:30pm.

After an immersive morning, guests can unwind with a delightful Songkran High Tea (THB 1,695++ per set) experience at the Lobby Lounge. Available from April 11-15 (12-4pm), this sublime selection of sweet & savory treats includes local delights and Thai New Year dishes such as mango coconut panna cotta, Thai milk tea & cacao Swiss roll, salmon laab, and goong sarong, accompanied by two sparkling drinks.

Then, as the sun sets on Songkran Day (April 13, 6-10pm) and casts a golden glow across the sky, loved ones can come together at Amber Kitchen for a sumptuous Family Songkran Buffet Dinner (THB 1,499++ per person). This fun-filled festive feast will feature an amazing array of local dishes, plus seafood on ice, a live barbecue, carving stations and delectable desserts, all accompanied by traditional Thai music and dancing, plus exciting kids’ activities.

Alternatively, guests can savor the flavors of Songkran at Big Fish & Bar, the resort’s elegant beachfront dining destination. Available from April 13-15 (5-11pm), the spectacular Songkran Sharing Platters (from THB 3,250++ per platter) will showcase a mouthwatering selection of prime meats and premium seafood, such as turbot and Australian wagyu tomahawk steak, set against the backdrop of the beautiful beach and shimmering sea.

For more information and reservations, please contact 032 904 666 or email huahinrestaurants@marriott.com.

