Hua Hin Mayor confirms Soi 102 landfill site to close on July 20, proposal to send trash to Nakhon Pathom

Hua Hin Mayor Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul has told local residents the controversial landfill site on Soi 102 will no longer be used after July 20.

Mayor Nopporn also said the municipality is considering a proposal to send trash collected in Hua Hin to a site in the Kamphaeng Saen District of Nakhon Pathom – some 200 kilometres away.

Mayor Nopporn was speaking at a meeting held on Tuesday (July 13) at ​​Ban Bo Fai Municipal School.

In attendance were residents affected by the landfill site on Soi 102, as well as residents from Bo Fai, who voiced their concerns over another proposal being considered which would see municipal owned land in the sub-district also used for waste disposal. Two sites in Bo Fai – a 7 rai and a 50 rai plot – have been considered for use, the mayor said.

Understandably, the Bo Fair residents have rejected the proposal, with the mayor saying the use of the site in Nakhon Pathom is now set to be considered by officials.

Mayor Nopporn said a decision regarding the use of the Nakhon Pathom site will be discussed at an extraordinary general meeting before going before the province’s Garbage and Sewage Committee for formal approval on Friday (July 16).

However, there are concerns over the cost and logistics of transporting Hua Hin’s waste to a site located approximately a three hour drive away.

Mayor Nopporn said the issue regarding the disposal of trash in Hua Hin is affecting 39 communities in the district, which can create up to 170 tons of trash per day.

