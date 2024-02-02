Hua Hin Mayor engages in talks to revitalize old train station area

Hua Hin Mayor, Nopporn Wutthikul, along with key municipal officials, held a meeting on January 31, 2024, with Pornchai Nusit, the Chief of Hua Hin Railway Station, to discuss the refurbishment of the area surrounding the old Hua Hin Train Station.

The meeting aimed at revitalizing the station’s vicinity to become a new landmark and a hub for local economic development.

The talks centered on improving the landscape around the station, with the plans involving adorning the area with lights and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the station building, the old steam locomotive, and the surrounding Chamchuree trees. The initiative is designed to preserve the architectural heritage while creating a picturesque spot for photography enthusiasts and visitors.

Moreover, the discussions extended to the possibility of establishing a market along the old railway tracks. This market aims to boost public income through trade and boost the local economy by attracting tourists and supporting local vendors. The railway station chief expressed agreement with the proposed improvements to the station’s landscape.

However, for the market project to proceed, it was suggested that a formal proposal be submitted to the Governor of the State Railway of Thailand for approval to use the designated space.

Mayor Wutthikul has directed the Engineering Office to conduct a thorough survey of the area, focusing on the integration of lighting solutions that will highlight the station’s architectural and historical elements. This survey is part of a broader strategy, in collaboration with the Municipal Clerk’s Office, to incorporate these enhancements into the municipal development plan. The objective is to secure the necessary budget and adhere to government regulations, ensuring the project’s successful execution and sustainability.

